South Carolina Looks to Complete Series Sweep Over Northern Kentucky

South Carolina and Northern Kentucky are set to finish the opening series of the 2026 season on Saturday at 2:00 pm (ET). Here's a quick recap of yesterday's games and what's in store for the series finale.

Recap of Friday's Doubleheader:

Game one was a dominant win in the second half of the game for the Gamecocks. Riley Goodman showed flashes in his first ever start for the Gamecocks. He gave up no runs on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. The bats came in late, but ultimately pulled out a 5-2 victory. As a team, South Carolina s finished 9 for 21 (.281) from the batter's box with five RBIs, and two home runs. Talmadge LeCroy and Dawson Harman combined to go 5 for 6 at the plate with four RBIs.

Game two was a different story. The Gamecocks trailed for most of the game before the fireworks took off late. The bats finally came to life in the seventh as the Gamecocks took a 3-2 lead. Northern Kentucky came right back and we had a 5-5 ball game in the ninth inning. KJ Scobey stepped to the plate and with an 0-2 count he ended the game with a solo blast.

WALK OFF BOMB 👀💣@KjScobey BLASTS THE BALL OVER THE FENCE AND SENDS GAMECOCK FANS HOME WITH A WALK-OFF BOMB 🐔🤯 pic.twitter.com/hGpRdjeO2R — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) February 14, 2026

Series Finale

Junior Brandon Stone takes the mound for the final game of the series. He appeared in 15 games last season, making eight starts. Stone flashed last season, as he showed in his performance against Ole Miss where he pitched a complete game, striking out four with no walks.

First pitch is set for 2:00 pm (ET) from Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

