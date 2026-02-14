South Carolina Looks to Complete Series Sweep Over Northern Kentucky
South Carolina and Northern Kentucky are set to finish the opening series of the 2026 season on Saturday at 2:00 pm (ET). Here's a quick recap of yesterday's games and what's in store for the series finale.
Recap of Friday's Doubleheader:
Game one was a dominant win in the second half of the game for the Gamecocks. Riley Goodman showed flashes in his first ever start for the Gamecocks. He gave up no runs on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. The bats came in late, but ultimately pulled out a 5-2 victory. As a team, South Carolina s finished 9 for 21 (.281) from the batter's box with five RBIs, and two home runs. Talmadge LeCroy and Dawson Harman combined to go 5 for 6 at the plate with four RBIs.
Game two was a different story. The Gamecocks trailed for most of the game before the fireworks took off late. The bats finally came to life in the seventh as the Gamecocks took a 3-2 lead. Northern Kentucky came right back and we had a 5-5 ball game in the ninth inning. KJ Scobey stepped to the plate and with an 0-2 count he ended the game with a solo blast.
Series Finale
Junior Brandon Stone takes the mound for the final game of the series. He appeared in 15 games last season, making eight starts. Stone flashed last season, as he showed in his performance against Ole Miss where he pitched a complete game, striking out four with no walks.
First pitch is set for 2:00 pm (ET) from Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.
Looking for more:
- LaNorris Sellers Faces an Uphill Climb to a First Round NFL Draft Selection in 2027
- From South Carolina to the Super Bowl: Three Former Gamecocks Look to Make History
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From a Top Long Snapper Prospect
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI