South Carolina Gamecocks Keep the Win Streak Alive vs Georgia State
The South Carolina Gamecocks managed to keep their win streak alive vs Georgia State.
South Carolina scored six runs in the third inning and used another solid start from Jarvis Evans Jr., in a 7-1 win over Georgia State Wednesday night at Ray Tanner Field at Founders Park. The Gamecocks have now won six in a row.
Georgia State struck first on a solo home run from Colin Hynek, but Carolina answered with the six-spot in the third. Hall reached on an infield single and went to second on Evan Stone’s single. Both moved up on a wild pitch and Hall scored on Ethan Petry’s sacrifice fly. A Kennedy Jones RBI groundout followed. With the bases loaded, Jordan Carrion doubled to right to score three. Hall had his second hit of the inning to bring in Carrion to make it 6-1.
Hall had two hits in the third inning. The last Gamecock to have two hits in an inning was Cole Messina last season vs. ETSU. Hall is now hitting .422 heading into SEC play.
Carolina added a run in the fifth as Hall scored Henry Kaczmar with a single to center.
Evans struck out seven and allowed four hits and a run with a walk in five innings of work. Carolina used eight pitchers on the night and the seven relievers combined to allow just one hit.
South Carolina will begin conference play against Oklahoma on Friday with a three game weekend series. The Sooners will be coming to South Carolina for the matchup and it's a big one as they are ranked inside of the top 15. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
