South Carolina Run Rules Sacred Heart In Game Two Of Opening Weekend | Final Score
The South Carolina Gamecocks dominate Sacred Heart in Game Two of the opening weekend series thanks to the onslaught of hits and elite pitching.
The Paul Mainieri era of South Carolina baseball is underway and off to a tremendous start. After battling for a (5-3) win on opening day, the South Carolina Gamecocks run-ruled Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon at Founders Park.
The pitching staff for South Carolina was brilliant on Saturday, allowing just one hit in the seven innings of work in the (14-0) win over Sacred Heart. Becker got the start for the Gamecocks, throwing 5.0 innings of work for the Gamecocks before handing over the responsibilities to the freshman Garino who continued the scoreless work, not allowing a hit in the contest.
The bats from South Carolina wasted no time in this one, jumping out to a (3-0) lead in the first inning of the contest. It didn't stop there, the Gamecocks were 9 for 25 at the plate on Saturday and managed to draw another 11 walks in the contest on top of two HBPs. The base paths were seemingly loaded all day for the Gamecocks.
The finale of the series between South Carolina and Sacred Heart is set for Noon EST on Sunday.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Sacred Heart
- Gameday: Saturday, February 15th. 2025
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
