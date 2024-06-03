South Carolina Signee Receives Special Recognition

‘24 Dalton Wentz

- (Amherst Co. / #Gamecocks )



📊 5 IP - 2 H - 0 ER - 11 K’s

📝 The #Super60 alum was up to 93 early and held 90-92 through 5 IP. SL showed some finishing traits & sat upper 70’s.



Full profile ➡️ https://t.co/pqr0h54xRB@ShooterHunt @PrepBaseballVA #BeSeen pic.twitter.com/LoplVGAJU1