South Carolina Signee Receives Special Recognition
The Virginia Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year was announced today and it's a name Gamecock fans are all too familiar with.
Dalton Wentz of Amherst County High School in Madison Heights, Virginia is the 2024 Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year.
This is the second future Gamecock to receive those honors today. Earlier this morning another 2024 signee, PJ Morlando, was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.
Wentz first committed to South Carolina in October of 2021 before signing his official letter of intent this past November.
Coming off a stellar senior year that saw him post a .531 batting average, with 31 runs scored, and a .781 on base percentage as a switch hitter.
On the mound, Wentz shows off his arm by throwing a low 90's mph fastball and a good changeup to confuse opposing hitters. In one of his last games for Amherst County, he pitched five innings giving up two hits, no runs, and recording 11 strikeouts.
The Gamecocks have been in the headlines recently for their heartbreaking loss against the James Madison Dukes in the elimination game of the Raleigh Regional. With more news coming this morning as head coach, Mark Kingston, was ousted after seven years with the program.
This news will certainly brighten the day of Gamecock fans as they welcome in the hopeful future shortstop for years to come.
