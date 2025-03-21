South Carolina vs Arkansas: Gamecocks Look to Win First Conference Series
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to win their first conference series of the season vs Arkansas.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting right back into conference play this weekend with a road trip out to Arkansas. The Gamecocks lost a heartbreaker last weekend as they lost to Oklahoma in extra innings with the series tied up at one a piece. Now they have a new opportunity against the No. 3 Razorbacks.
Brandon Stone (So. RHP) is the expected starter for South Carolina on Friday. He has a 1-1 record, a 3.42 ERA in 23.2 IP and 5 BB with 26 SO. Stone came in relief on Friday against Morehead State and struck out nine in a season best 5.2 innings pitched.
Arkansas is expected to pitch Landon Beidelschies (Jr. LHP), He has a 3-0 record, a 3.80 ERA in 21.1 IP and 5 BB with 22 SO.
SCOUTING ARKANSAS
- The Razorbacks won a two-game midweek series with Oral Roberts, winning Tuesday’s game, 4-1, and Wednesday’s contests, 16-0, in seven innings.
- Wehiwa Aloy was 3-for-4 with four RBI in Wednesday’s win. Wehiwa Aloy is hitting .402 with nine home runs and 28 RBI.
- Wehiwa’s brother, Kuhio, leads Arkansas with a .419 batting average and has eight home runs with 35 RBI.
- On the mound, Zach Root is 2-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.
- Dave Van Horn is in his 23rd season as head coach at Arkansas. He has led the Razorbacks to seven College World Series appearances and three overall SEC titles.
- Paul Maineri and Van Horn have a combined 2,425 wins heading into Friday’s game.
Friday's game is set to start at 7:30 PM and the game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
