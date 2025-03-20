Gamecock Digest

Dallas Cowboys Met With South Carolina Gamecock, Projected Top 50 Pick in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly met with South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight at his Pro Day.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks hosted their annual pro day this week to provide their former players with one more opportunity to impress teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. One player that many NFL teams have their eye on this year is linebacker Demetrius Knight and quite a few teams showed interest in Knight during the pro day.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, at least five linebacker coaches spoke with Knight at South Carolina's pro day and one of them was the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz also mentioned that Knight is likely going to be a top-50 pick in this year's class.

The Cowboys currently hold the 12th overall pick and the 44th overall pick in the second round. If Knight were to fall out of the top 50, the Cowboys would have to wait until the 76th overall pick to grab him if he is still available.

During his college career, Knight spent time at Georgia Tech, Charlotte and South Carolina during his final season. In 2024, Knight finished with 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He played in all 13 games for the Gamecocks.

Knight is one of several Gamecocks projected to go in the early rounds of this year's NFL draft.

NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight

Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31'.50"
Bench Press: 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9'10"
40-yard: 4.58, 2nd attempt: 4.61
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds

