South Carolina vs Arkansas - How to Watch Game Two, Full Preview
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in Fayetteville, Arkansas for their second game of a three-game conference series against No. 3 Arkansas. Here's how to watch and a full preview of the matchup.
Projected Starters:
South Carolina - Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 2-1, 5.25 ERA, 24.0 IP, 11 BB, 44 SO
Arkansas - Gabe Gaeckle (So. RHP) 1-0, 5.87 ERA, 23.0 IP, 12 BB, 27 SO
South Carolina vs Arkansas - How to Watch Game Two
• GameDay: Friday, March 21st
• Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
• Watch: SEC Network+
Full Preivew
SCOUTING ARKANSAS
- The Razorbacks won a two-game midweek series with Oral Roberts, winning Tuesday’s game, 4-1, and Wednesday’s contests, 16-0, in seven innings.
- Wehiwa Aloy was 3-for-4 with four RBI in Wednesday’s win. Wehiwa Aloy is hitting .402 with nine home runs and 28 RBI.
- Wehiwa’s brother, Kuhio, leads Arkansas with a .419 batting average and has eight home runs with 35 RBI.
- On the mound, Zach Root is 2-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.
- Dave Van Horn is in his 23rd season as head coach at Arkansas. He has led the Razorbacks to seven College World Series appearances and three overall SEC titles.
- Paul Maineri and Van Horn have a combined 2,425 wins heading into Friday’s game.
BATS SHINE IN OKLAHOMA SERIES
- Carolina hit .336 in the three games against Oklahoma and are only behind Arkansas in conference batting average after one weekend.
- The Gamecocks had 14 hits in Saturday’s 11-6 win over Oklahoma. Kennedy Jones had three of those hits, including a monster home run.
- Henry Kaczmar led the team with six hits on the weekend. He moved his batting average to .257 on the year.
- Jordan Carrion and Nathan Hall each had hits in all three games. Carrion is now hitting .326 this season with nine RBI. Hall leads the team with a .398 batting average and has a current 12-game hitting streak.
