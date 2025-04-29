South Carolina vs Charleston Southern - Gamecocks Hoping to Finish Season Strong
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to finish the season strong and it starts with a matchup vs Charleston Southern.
South Carolina's baseball team is currently 25-20 on the year and they just recently dropped a series against the Kentucky Wildcats. They have three more conference series remaining before the regular season is over, so they will be looking to have a strong end to the season.
Jarvis Evans Jr. (Jr. LHP) is the expected starter for South Carolina. He has a 3-2 record, a 6.23 ERA in 39.0 IP and 12 BB with 38 SO. Brad Grindlinger (R-Fr. RHP) is the projected starter for Charleston. He has a 0-0 record, a 20.25 ERA in 2.2 IP and 6 BB with 2 SO.
SCOUTING CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
- The Buccaneers are coming off winning 2-of-3 games against Presbyterian this past weekend.
- Aidan McAskie had three RBI as CSU won 6-4 in 11 innings on Sunday.
- Kain Collins leads the Bucs with a .339 batting average while Kaden Smith has a team-best 11 home runs.
- On the mound, Tyler Henshaw is 6-1 with a 2.60 ERA in 34.2 innings pitched.
- Karl Kuhn is in his first season as head coach at Charleston Southern. He was on staff at CSU for the past two season as the associate head coach.
Following Tuesday's midweek game, South Carolina will host the Florida Gators in a big-time conference series. Tuesday's game is set to start at 6:30 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
