South Carolina vs LSU Baseball - Gamecocks Looking to Steal Series vs Tigers
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to steal the series away from the LSU Tigers.
In shocking fashion on Thursday, the South Carolina Gamecocks walked off the LSU Tigers in game one of the weekend, thanks to a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. The Gamecocks now have the opportunity to steal the series against LSU if they can take game two on Friday.
The Tigers held a 3-1 lead going into the sixth inning on Thursday and a two run inning from the Gamecocks knotted it back up heading into the seventh. The Tigers plated two more runs but a home run in the bottom of the ninth and a bases loaded wild pitch got the job done for South Carolina.
Jake McCoy (So. LHP) will be the starting pitcher for South Carolina. He has a 4-4 record, a 6.71 ERA in 55.0 IP and 35 BB with 76 SO. Kade Anderson (So. LHP) will be on the mound for LSU. He has a 6-1 record, a 3.66 ERA in 76.1 IP and 20 BB with 124 SO.
Prior to Friday’s game vs. LSU, the Gamecock baseball program will honor the 10 seniors on Senior Night: Matthew Becker, Jordan Carrion, Dylan Eskew, Blake Jackson, Caleb Jones, Kennedy Jones, Roman Kimball, Talmadge LeCroy, Dalton Mashore and Evan Stone will be recognized while eight more managers, analytics, bullpen catchers and creative media seniors will be honored on field.
Friday's game is set to start at 7:00 PM ET at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ for those who want to watch.
