South Carolina Baseball Preview: Gamecocks Begin 2026 Season Against Northern Kentucky
The 2026 South Carolina baseball season has arrived with the Gamecocks set to face off in a double header on Friday against Northern Kentucky. Redshirt freshman Riley Goodman, junior Amp Phillips and junior Brandon Stone will get the start on the mound in the weekend series.
South Carolina has won the last six opening day games and are 92-41 all-time in season openers dating back to 1892. This is the first opening day doubleheader the Gamecocks will play in since 2014.
Paul Mainieri is back for his second season with the Gamecocks and looking to rebound from a down year in 2025. He rebuilt his roster and coaching staff in the offseason in hopes to be back in contention for the NCAA tournament at the end of the year.
Preview:
Goodman will be seeing his first action as a starter at this level after redshirting last season due to an injury stemming from high school. The right hander out of Memphis, Tennessee, was as the No. 15 overall player and No. 5 right-handed pitcher in the state.
Phillips will also start on the mound in today's doubleheader for the Gamecocks. The transfer from USC Upstate appeared in 20 games, making 12 starts, and pitched 84 innings, he finished with a 7-2 record, giving up 34 runs, striking out 81 batters, held opposing teams to a .212 average, and had a 3.64 ERA.
Stone is set to close out the series as he begins his second season with the team. He appeared in 15 games last season, making eight starts. Stone flashed last season, as he showed in his performance against Ole Miss where he pitched a complete game, striking out four with no walks.
This is the first ever meeting between the Gamecocks and the Norse.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game's brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.