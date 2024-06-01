South Carolina vs NC State Live Betting Lines and Scoring Updates
The South Carolina Gamecocks won their first round matchup in the Raleigh, North Carolina regional against James Madison in Extra Innings. Now, the Gamecocks faceoff with Regional host NC State. We have LIVE updates from the contest.
South Carolina is currently an underdog in the contest at +130 on Draftkings and favorites on FanDuel at -1.5 and -142.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
It was late-game heroics in game one of the Raleigh Regional that gave the Gamecocks a victory. thy will look to get off to a much faster start in Game Two of the regional against NC State. The Gamecocks (37-23) vs NC State (34-20) are scheduled for a 6 PM first pitch on ESPN+ and SECN+.
LIVE Updates South Carolina vs NC State
First Inning:
Top -
Bottom -
Other Articles You Might Like:
- Gamecocks Secure Top 7 Spot for Jontae Gilbert!
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Extra-Inning Heroics Secure Victory Over James Madison in NCAA Baseball Tournament
- Confirmed: One of South Carolina's Traditions to Feature in New EA Sports College Football Game
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!