Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Oklahoma - Gamecocks Looking to Keep the Win Streak Alive

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to keep their win streak alive vs the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina Gamecocks Atheltics

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to keep their win streak alive vs the Oklahoma Sooners.

The South Carolina baseball team is looking to keep its six-game win streak alive against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first conference series of the season. The Gamecocks have bounced back well after a tough stretch of games against Clemson, and now would be the perfect time for that momentum to really pick up.

The Sooners are ranked as a top 15 team in the country right now. The Sooners are coming off an 9-5 win over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night. Jaxon Willits had three hits and three runs scored while Sam Christiansen hit a two-run home run.

Brandon Stone (So. RHP) is expected to get the start for the Gamecocks. He hols a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA in 18.2 IP with 3 BB and 23 SO. Kyson Witherspoon (Jr. RHP) will likely be getting the start for the Sooners. He holds a 4-0 this year with a 1.17 ERA in 23.0 IP with 5 BB and 40 SO. Kyle Branch leads Oklahoma with a .357 batting average while Easton Carmichael had a team-best 17 RBI.

The South Carolina pitching staff holds a 3.17 ERA with 207 strikeouts in 156 innings pitched after 18 games this season. Ten different Gamecocks also have a win on the mound while Carolina has five saves in 18 games in 2025. Stone came in relief on Friday against Morehead State and struck out nine in a season-best 5.2 innings pitched.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball