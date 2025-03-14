South Carolina vs Oklahoma - Gamecocks Looking to Keep the Win Streak Alive
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to keep their win streak alive vs the Oklahoma Sooners.
The South Carolina baseball team is looking to keep its six-game win streak alive against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first conference series of the season. The Gamecocks have bounced back well after a tough stretch of games against Clemson, and now would be the perfect time for that momentum to really pick up.
The Sooners are ranked as a top 15 team in the country right now. The Sooners are coming off an 9-5 win over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night. Jaxon Willits had three hits and three runs scored while Sam Christiansen hit a two-run home run.
Brandon Stone (So. RHP) is expected to get the start for the Gamecocks. He hols a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA in 18.2 IP with 3 BB and 23 SO. Kyson Witherspoon (Jr. RHP) will likely be getting the start for the Sooners. He holds a 4-0 this year with a 1.17 ERA in 23.0 IP with 5 BB and 40 SO. Kyle Branch leads Oklahoma with a .357 batting average while Easton Carmichael had a team-best 17 RBI.
The South Carolina pitching staff holds a 3.17 ERA with 207 strikeouts in 156 innings pitched after 18 games this season. Ten different Gamecocks also have a win on the mound while Carolina has five saves in 18 games in 2025. Stone came in relief on Friday against Morehead State and struck out nine in a season-best 5.2 innings pitched.
First pitch is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
You Might Also Like:
- Former Gamecock Ernest Jones IV Remains in Seattle on New Multi-Year Deal
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Repeat as National Champions
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!