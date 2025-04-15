South Carolina vs The Citadel: Gamecocks In Need of a Bounce Back Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks are searching for a bounce back win against The Citadel on Tuesday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home on Tuesday for a mid week matchup against The Citadel. It's the start of a five game home stand for the Gamecocks. The team is coming off of a rough series against Texas A&M in which they lost all three games in the series. They will look to get a bounce back win on Tuesday.
This is the second time South Carolina will play Citadel this season. The Gamecocks won the first matchup by a final score of 9-1 thanks to a big outing from Jarvis Evans, who pitched seven innings and struck out six batters.
Jackson Soucie (Jr. LHP) is the projected starter for the Gamecocks. He has a 3-0 record on the season, a 4.76 ERA in 17.0 IP and 9 BB with 20 SO. Connor Cummiskey (Gr. RHP) will likely take the mound for The Citadel. He has a 0-0 record, a 11.25 ERA in 12.0 IP and 13 BB with 9 SO.
Following Tuesday's game, the Gamecocks will then host No. 11 Ole Miss for a weekend conference series. South Carolina is just 2-13 in conference play and 20-17 on the season. However, South Carolina is 16-6 at home this season, which is good news considering the six game home stand that starts on Tuesday.
Tuesday's game is set to start at 6:30 PM ET.
