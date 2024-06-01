Gamecock Digest

Starting Pitcher Announced for South Carolina vs NC State

The Gamecocks announce tonight's starter for game two of the Raleigh Regionals.

Alex Joyce

May 22 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina reliever Garrett Gainey pitches against Arkansas at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament.
May 22 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina reliever Garrett Gainey pitches against Arkansas at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

Senior left hander, Garrett Gainey (3.75 ERA), takes the mound for the second seed Gamecocks in the pivotal game two matchup against top seeded NC State.

Gainey, 1-4 on the mound this year, is looking to get back on track tonight after a not so great last game against LSU in the SEC Tournament. That day, Gainey pitched one inning giving up two hits and three runs.

In his lone two starts of the season, against Georgia and Tennessee, Gainey was pulled in the sixth inning of both games. He gave up a total of seven runs, 12 hits, and struck out 12 batters.

First pitch of game two of the Raleigh Regional is at 6:00 pm on ESPN+.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE