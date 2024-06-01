Starting Pitcher Announced for South Carolina vs NC State
Senior left hander, Garrett Gainey (3.75 ERA), takes the mound for the second seed Gamecocks in the pivotal game two matchup against top seeded NC State.
Gainey, 1-4 on the mound this year, is looking to get back on track tonight after a not so great last game against LSU in the SEC Tournament. That day, Gainey pitched one inning giving up two hits and three runs.
In his lone two starts of the season, against Georgia and Tennessee, Gainey was pulled in the sixth inning of both games. He gave up a total of seven runs, 12 hits, and struck out 12 batters.
First pitch of game two of the Raleigh Regional is at 6:00 pm on ESPN+.
