South Carolina Baseball: Gamecocks Lose to Mississippi State in Game Two

Mississippi State scores 11 runs in Saturday's win over South Carolina.

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) with a two run homer in the top of the ninth inning against Florida. The Gators beat the South Carolina 11-9 at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024 / Cyndi Chambers Sports/Special to the Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

After handling the Bulldogs on Friday night, Mississippi State was able to bounce back and hang 11 runs in the Gamecocks in game two. The series is tied at one a piece heading into Sunday's finale.

South Carolina was behind the eight ball all day on Saturday. Mississippi State opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first. Gamecocks would cut the lead to one in the top of the third before the Bulldogs hung four runs in the bottom of the same inning. South Carolina couldn't find the offense to keep up in this game.

Jarvis Evans Jr was given the start on Saturday and suffered his first loss of the season. Evans got pulled just before three innings of work, giving up six runs, on six hits, and two strikeouts. Each reliever who came in for the Gamecocks ended the day giving up at least one run.

South Carolina still has an opportunity to win its first SEC series of the year. First pitch for Sunday's finale is set for 2:00 pm (ET). Gamecocks have yet to announce a starter for the game.

