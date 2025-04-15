2025 WNBA Draft - Every South Carolina Gamecock That Was Drafted and Where
A look at every South Carolina Gamecock that was selected during the 2025 WNBA and where they landed.
The 2025 WNBA draft took place on Monday and the South Carolina Gamecocks had three players selected. All of them were selected in the second round. This was the first draft since 2022 where a Gamecock has not gone in the first round. So let's take a look at where the former Gamecocks landed in this year's draft.
Te-Hina Paopao, 2nd Round 18th overall, Atlanta Dream
Paopao was the first Gamecock off of the board and she won't be traveling too far from her former team. This past season she averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She also shot 43.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc.
"Shooting was a need for Atlanta, and Paopao will help," ESPN's Charlie Creme wrote. "She led the country in 3-point accuracy in 2023-24 and was South Carolina's top threat again this past season. Now coming off the bench behind Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, Paopao will give coach Karl Smesko the kind of perimeter play he emphasized at Florida Gulf Coast."
Bree Hall, 2nd Round 20th overall, Indiana Fever
Just two picks later, the second South Carolina Gamecock came off of the board as the Fever picked up Hall. She averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks this past season and shot 38.2 percent from the field. Her best season was in 2023 when she averaged over nine points per game and shot 44 percent from the field.
"Defense was clearly an emphasis for the Fever heading into the draft," Creme wrote. "Timpson provides that on the inside, while Hall gives Indiana a much-needed perimeter defender. Hall's ability to knock down spot-up 3-pointers should also have value, especially with Clark running the break."
Sania Feagin, 2nd Round 21st overall, Los Angeles Sparks
Right after Hall came off of the board, Feagin immediately followed her thanks to the Sparks. This past season, Feagin averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and shot 60 percent from the field. She spent four seasons with the Gamecocks before heading off of the WNBA.
"With Cameron Brink out until at least June as she recovers from last season's ACL injury, Feagin supplies some insurance in the post," Creme wrote. "She can defend, and she grew considerably as an offensive player in her final college season."
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: