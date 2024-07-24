Aaliyah Chavez Includes South Carolina In Top 6
Aaliyah Chavez, iESPNW #1 of the 2025 class has narrowed her college search down to six schools, South Carolina, LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and UCLA. This afternoon Chavez released a statment via X relaying her appreciation for the game of basketball and how its aided her growth from a young girl with big dreams to a young woman on the cusp of seeing a childhood dream come true.
This past weekend marked the anual flag ship event for girls grass roots hoops,Nike Nationals. Chavez who competes with Team CyFair Eliete was crowned the Nike Nationals champions for the third time in program history after defeating MW Premier, 68-55. Chavez leads all scorers on theNike EYBL circuit with 23.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
The 5-foot-11 guard had some visotors this weekend, South Carolina HC Dawn Staley and LSU HC Kim Mulkey; Chavez put on a stellar performance in front of Staley scoring 35 points (11-23) FG (9-18) 3pt FG. Thus far the Lubbock (Texas) native. has only visited LSU and Texas Tech; however she plans to schedule upcoming visits to the the teams in her top 6.
In an article with On3, Chavez released a statement about her recruitment with South Carolina.
“They’re always in at least the top four [nationally] so they’re a great program. I want to be at a winning program too. Their coaching staff is recruiting me really well.”
