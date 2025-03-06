Gamecock Digest

Atlanta Hawks Draft South Carolina's Collin Murray-Broyles in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) celebrates a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
To say the least, it has been an underwhelming season for the men’s South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team. Despite the team’s woes, one fellow Gamecock has gathered the attention of the NBA. Sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles has had a great season, averaging 17 points per game along with 8 boards. In his most recent effort, he led the Gamecocks to their second conference win behind his astounding 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field.

After the impressive showing, the stand-out soared up draft boards. In a recent mock for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Broyles was listed as a lottery pick, potentially landing to the Hawks in a trade with the number 15 pick. A physical, post scoring player, he drew pro comparisons to NBA bruisers such as Julius Randle and Anthony Mason. The publication also left comments regarding their selection for Murray-Broyles, stating,

“He’s still averaging 15.5 points on 60.3% shooting inside the arc, where he’s become a dual threat to back down defenders or face them up.

Though the 7-of-25 mark from 3 isn’t likely to convince many scouts that he’s on his way to becoming a shooter, he may not have to be without being effective. He is using his 245-pound frame, length, hands, instincts and improvisation. The passing and flashes of defensive movement help give Murray-Boyles a more well-rounded look, which may help ease concerns over his out-of-the-box offensive fit or jump shot.”

Murray-Broyles certainly knows he is playing for his stock each time he steps out on the court. With two games left, expect to see him exert maximum effort in order to show NBA scouts that he is indeed worthy of not only being a first round pick, but a top 15 pick. 

