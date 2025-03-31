Dawn Staley Details What She Expects From Either Matchup in the Final Four
The South Carolina Gamecocks have advanced to the Final Four yet again following their 54-50 win over Duke. Head coach Dawn Staley detailed what she expects from whoever they play in the final four.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed back to the Final Four in hopes of winning yet another title under head coach Dawn Staley. Their 54 to 50 win over the Duke Blue Devils punched their ticket to the Final Four.
Now, with Texas and TCU on the other side of the bracket set to play on Monday night at 7 PM, head coach Dawn Staley detailed what she expects from both opponents.
"With Texas, we're going to muck it up just like we do in the SEC conference. If it's TCU, much the same because they can score a lot of points. I just hope that we can get our offense going a little bit. We can't seem to just play a little more fluidly. I thought that we played with a lot better pace than we did on Friday( Sweet 16 vs Maryland). So I mean the pace will help some, but, you know, when you have two teams that really defend, it's going to look like that."
The Gamecocks ahve already played Texas during the regular season, going one and one against the Longhorns. They have not faced off against the TCU Horned Frogs on the year.
