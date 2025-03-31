South Carolina Women's Basketball: Who Will the Gamecocks Play in Final Four?
Who will the South Carolina Gamecocks play in the final four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament?
The South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to the final four of the NCAA women's basketball, but who will they be matched up against? The Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs face off Monday night at 7 PM ET and the winner will face South Carolina in the final four.
As far as who South Carolina would want to play, they are certainly more familiar with the Longhorns. They played Texas three times ahead of the tournament and went 2-1. South Carolina won the first matchup, Texas responded with a win of their own but the Gamecocks beat them a second time in the SEC Championship game by a total of 19 points.
TCU on the other hand has had an impressive run to the elite eight. Over their last two games, they have beaten No. 7 Louisville and No. 3 Notre Dame. They hold an overall record of 34-3 this season with Hailey Van Lith leading the way for the Horned Frogs with an average of 17.9 points per game.
Obviously either matchup will be a tough one for the Gamecocks. It's just a matter of if South Carolina feels more comfortable about playing a team for a fourth time if they would rather face a new team to potentially make the national title game. Ultimately, it's out of their control though.
