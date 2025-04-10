Dawn Staley Hopes Loss to UConn Leaves Players 'Boo-Hooing'
The South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball season came to a dissapointing end on Sunday following a beat down by UConn in the national title. Head Coach Dawn Staley hopes the loss hurts.
Sunday's National title against the UConn Huskies didn't go so well for the South Carolina Gamecocks. They were beaten, for the second time this season, beaten 82 to 59 at the hands of the Huskies.
The Huskies were led by the trio of Page Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong, who combined for 65 points between the three of them. South Carolina shot a putrid 34.4% from the floor and 25% from three on the night. It was a tough night for the Gamecocks. A tough night that head coach Dawn Staley hopes hurts.
When asked how she thinks the underclassmen on her roster will respond to the beatdown in the national title.
"I hope they’re crying. I hope they’re boo-hooing. That really makes you analyze in the offense how we close the gap. They’re really talented. They have the desire to get back to the national championship game and deliver the blows needed to win.”
The Gamecocks are already projected to be the favorite to win the title in the 2026 futures props according to the latest article from the New York Times.
