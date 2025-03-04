Dawn Staley Lays Out Path to a Deep Tournament Run for South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks have the No. 1 seed in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament. Head coach Dawn Staley previews what it's going to take to make a deep run.
The South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball team enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed thanks to a fortunate coin toss from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. The Gamecocks will wait to see who they play in the quarterfinals of the tournament this Friday. Until then, they rest and get ready to face their first opponent.
Head coach Dawn Staley spoke after the regular seson finale win over Kentucky and when asked what it would take to make a deep tournament run with this team, she had plenty of areas of improvement.
“It's by far the toughest one we've entered. What do we need to do (to win)? I mean, we got depth – you need depth in this tournament to win this tournament. You need to take care of the basketball; you need to rebound. And you need to take good shots. I think those are things that we have to be very disciplined, and other teams have to be very disciplined in doing those things, in order for you to get through this tournament – even to reach Sunday." Staley continued, "Our players are familiar with the tournament, and with having success in the tournament, but that actually goes down the drain. It starts over, it starts anew, because we have two teams that we didn’t have to deal with last year – and that’s Texas and Oklahoma. They have an impact on the outcome of the regular season and now, in the tournament.”
