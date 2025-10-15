Dawn Staley Speaks on Potentially Becoming a Head Coach in the NBA
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley speaks on potentially becoming a head coach in the NBA.
During the offseason, there was some buzz around the potential of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley becoming the head coach of the New York Knicks. Staley interviewed for the job, but ultimately remained with the Gamecocks.
Staley has been one of the most successful head coaches in all of college sports. The Gamecocks were the runner-up in this year's women's tournament after winning the national title the season before.
Knowing that Staley interviewed for the Knicks' job, it seems like there will be more opportunities for her to take a head coaching job in the NBA if she chooses to. Staley was asked about it at SEC Media days this week and here is what she had to say:
Did Dawn Staley Want the New York Knicks Job?
"How much interest do I have? Not really a whole lot," Staley said. "I did the Knicks interview though because I have known Leon Rose for 30 years. And because of that I am a person that I need a connection to the people. So I have a connection to him and world wide west. So I have known him all of my life and it was a real interview and I like to see what they are talking about. And if there is somebody that is interested in going and interested in being the first female NBA coach, I got all the information. Come see me because I will get you prepared for the interview. And if there are NBA franchises interested in hiring a female, I'm here too, because you've got to be ready to take on that and all the things that it comes with."
South Carolina is certainly happy to continue to have Staley with the program. With how she recruits and how great of a coach she is, the expectation will always be for them to be a top team in college basketball. That was shown in the preseason AP poll as the Gamecocks came in at No. 2 in the country, ranking only behind UConn, the team that beat them in the women's national championship a season ago.
