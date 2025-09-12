Knicks to Sign Former Sixth Man of the Year to One-Year Deal
The New York Knicks are signing veteran free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Brogdon, a nine-year veteran and the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics, has spent the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards. Brogdon was part of the trade with Portland that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston prior to the 2023-24 season.
Brogdon has always struggled with injuries, and his last two seasons are no exception. He played just 39 games with Portland two years ago and suited up for just 24 games for Washington last season.
But when healthy, Brogdon provides above-average on-ball defense and perimeter shooting. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has averaged 15.3 points per game in his career on 46.3% shooting from the floor and 38.8% from three.
He'll be a heady veteran to add to a contending Knicks roster, and will provide first-year coach Mike Brown with another sharpshooting option off the bench.