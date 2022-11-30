How To Watch: South Carolina vs. George Washington

The Gamecocks salvaged some momentum after the Charleston Classic, defeating USC Upstate. They struggled against several tournament teams, but a complete team win put some wind in their sails.

Forward GG Jackson continues to be a revelation for this team. Every game, he adds something to his game, becoming a focal point of the offense. There was a question about whether he could contribute in multiple ways offensively, but he's answered that resoundingly.

They won despite missing two key guards, Meechie Johnson and Chico Carter. Shot creation has been inconsistent this year, and those two were their best playmakers out of the backcourt.

However, Carolina is figuring out how to win with passing and good defense. Head coach Lamont Paris praises his team's resolve, crediting them with discovering new ways to win.

The learning process has been a struggle for an inexperienced team, but the vision is in place. George Washington presents another strong challenge for Carolina to get back in the win column.

How To Watch South Carolina @ George Washington

Gameday: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

Wednesday, November 30th, 2022. Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: CBSSN

CBSSN Stadium: Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.)

Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.