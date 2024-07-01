Gamecock Digest

Lamont Paris Praises Redshirt Freshman Arden Conyers

Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris took a moment to praise the young Carolina native.

Fisher Brewer

Gamecocks redshirt freshman Arden Conyers during team media day
Gamecocks redshirt freshman Arden Conyers during team media day / Arden Conyers on IG

Arden Conyers is a redshirt freshman from Blythewood, SC. The 6-foot-7, 204-pound forward was part of the 2023 class headlined by projected top-10 pick Collin Murray-Boyles from Columbia, SC. Arden was considered a great pickup but needed some time to grow into his game. He was redshirted, and head coach Lamont Paris said he has grown a lot during this period.

Lamont Paris has shared a lot of positive talk about Arden Conyers. The Gamecocks believe they have a special talent in Conyers, who has significantly developed his game over the past year. In addition to Conyers and Murray-Boyles, the Gamecocks have former five-star recruit and South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Cam Scott from Lexington, SC, who flipped his commitment from Texas. The team also added notable transfers such as South Carolina natives Jordan Butler and Nick Pringle.

Coming off a March Madness appearance and a season where they were ranked 11th in the country, the Gamecocks after being a fringe top-10 team last season are serious contenders for a deep revenge run in the upcoming season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published |Modified
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Basketball