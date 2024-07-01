Lamont Paris Praises Redshirt Freshman Arden Conyers
Arden Conyers is a redshirt freshman from Blythewood, SC. The 6-foot-7, 204-pound forward was part of the 2023 class headlined by projected top-10 pick Collin Murray-Boyles from Columbia, SC. Arden was considered a great pickup but needed some time to grow into his game. He was redshirted, and head coach Lamont Paris said he has grown a lot during this period.
Lamont Paris has shared a lot of positive talk about Arden Conyers. The Gamecocks believe they have a special talent in Conyers, who has significantly developed his game over the past year. In addition to Conyers and Murray-Boyles, the Gamecocks have former five-star recruit and South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Cam Scott from Lexington, SC, who flipped his commitment from Texas. The team also added notable transfers such as South Carolina natives Jordan Butler and Nick Pringle.
Coming off a March Madness appearance and a season where they were ranked 11th in the country, the Gamecocks after being a fringe top-10 team last season are serious contenders for a deep revenge run in the upcoming season.
