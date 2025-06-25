Latest NBA Mock Draft - Collin Murray-Boyles Lands With Chicago Bulls
The latest NBA mock draft has Collin Murray-Boyles landing with the Chicago Bulls.
The first round of the 2025 NBA draft is set to start tonight and Collin Murray-Boyles will be representing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Murray-Boyles has the opportunity to become the first first-round selection from South Carolina since Renaldo Balkman in 2006 when he was selected 20th overall by the New York Knicks. Based on the latest NBA mock draft intel, it looks like the Chicago Bulls could be targeting Murray-Boyles in the first round.
"It's not easy to peg Murray-Boyles' draft range, with most pointing to No. 10-16, which includes some of the most analytics-influenced teams in the NBA: Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Memphis," Jonathan Givony wrote for ESPN. "NBA teams say Murray-Boyles rates historically well in their draft models because of his strong passing, foul-drawing ability, 2-point shooting, defensive playmaking and youth, which will appeal to several teams in this range."
There was a moment where the Gamecocks thought there was a potential for Murray-Boyles to return to college. Head coach Lamont Paris noted the team was holding a roster spot open for Murray-Boyles in case he elected to wtihdraw from the draft. However, it seems like Murray-Boyles made the right decision as he is expected to go in the first part of the first round.
Murray-Boyles was the star player for South Carolina last season. Last year, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: