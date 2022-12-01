LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. George Washington

Carolina begins preparation for tipoff against George Washington. Another non-conference test is precisely what this team needs coming off a win against USC Upstate.

They were without guards Meechie Johnson and Chico Carter last game. Despite missing their two best shot creators out of the backcourt, the Gamecocks managed to pull out an impressive victory.

Head coach Lamont Paris discussed how this team continues to redefine itself during the early season. As freshmen and transfers are unpredictable, there will likely be several iterations of the garnet and black as we continue.

George Washington is playing good basketball this season and is typically a competitive program. Paris focused on drawing some tough out-of-conference matchups to prepare this team for SEC play.

Forward GG Jackson continues to exceed expectations. He has become the team's heartbeat on both ends, and they are already looking for him to create in challenging moments.

How To Watch South Carolina @ George Washington

Gameday: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

Wednesday, November 30th, 2022. Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: CBSSN

CBSSN Stadium: Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.)

Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

