Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. George Washington

South Carolina is set for tipoff against George Washington, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with the latest updates.

Carolina begins preparation for tipoff against George Washington. Another non-conference test is precisely what this team needs coming off a win against USC Upstate.

They were without guards Meechie Johnson and Chico Carter last game. Despite missing their two best shot creators out of the backcourt, the Gamecocks managed to pull out an impressive victory.

Head coach Lamont Paris discussed how this team continues to redefine itself during the early season. As freshmen and transfers are unpredictable, there will likely be several iterations of the garnet and black as we continue.

George Washington is playing good basketball this season and is typically a competitive program. Paris focused on drawing some tough out-of-conference matchups to prepare this team for SEC play.

Forward GG Jackson continues to exceed expectations. He has become the team's heartbeat on both ends, and they are already looking for him to create in challenging moments.

How To Watch South Carolina @ George Washington

  • Gameday: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: CBSSN
  • Stadium: Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19501588
Basketball

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. George Washington

By SI Staff Report
IMG_0086
Football

"Juice Will End It"; Eric Douglas Draws Up Game-Sealing Play

By Evan Crowell
IMG_0087
Recruiting

Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
IMG_0084
Recruiting

Jacob Smith's Raw Power Entices P5 Programs

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19501603
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. George Washington

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19347468
Basketball

GG Jackson's Impact Is Unrivaled Amongst Freshmen

By Christian Dart
USATSI_19112381
Football

Transfer Portal Era Suits Shane Beamer

By Christian Dart
USATSI_19223502
Football

Shane Beamer Talks Potential Requirements For New OC

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19470976
Football

South Carolina Ranked In CFP Poll

By Evan Crowell