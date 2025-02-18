LSU vs South Carolina: Gamecocks Have Massive Opportunity vs Tigers
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive opportunity against the LSU Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are taking on the LSU Tigers in a road conference matchup on Tuesday. The Gamecocks remain winless in conference play this season, but they are facing off against the Tigers, a team that has just two wins against SEC teams this season.
At this point, a conference win isn't doing much for the Gamecocks as any postseason hopes for the program have been put to rest at this point. However, there is something to be said about a team that continues to fight at this point in the season even when they aren't playing for anything other than another number in the win column.
The Gamecocks have come close in multiple matchups this year. They recently lost to Ole Miss by four and lost to Texas A&M by four as well, both of which were ranked opponents. So despite Tuesday's game being on the road, South Carolina has proven they can with anyone in this conference.
As for names to know in this matchup, for South Carolina it's Collin Murray-Boyles, the do it all forward for the Gamecocks. For the Tigers, it's Cam Carter who is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting over 44 percent from field and 4.3 rebounds per game as a guard.
Tuesday night's matchup is set to tip off at 9 PM ET. The Gamecocks will then play the Texas Longhorns at home later in the week.
