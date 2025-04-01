Meechie Johnson Returning to South Carolina, Commits to Gamecocks
Former South Carolina Gamecock Meechie Johnson is returning after transferring to Ohio State.
Former South Carolina Gamecock, Meechie Johnson started his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, then transferred to South Carolina, then transferring back to Ohio State, and now he will finish his college career back in Columbia with the Gamecocks. Per
Johnson left the Buckeyes shortly into the 2024-2025 season with the Buckeyes due to personal reasons. Though when he did play for the Buckeyes, Johnson averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals over 28.8 minutes per game on 35.6/35.7/50.0 shooting splits.
While the 22-year-old certainly wasn't the most efficient scorer in the world this past season (or throughout his collegiate career in general), there is no question that Ohio State missed him for the final few months of the regular season.
Johnson logged double figures in each of his two campaigns at South Carolina, topping out at 14.1 points per game in 2023-24. He owns a lifetime average of 9.2 points a night on 37.0/33.1/74.2 shooting splits.
