Phoenix Suns Predicted to Draft Collin Murray-Boyles After Trading Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns have been predicted to draft South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles after trading Kevin Durant.
Just a few days before the 2025 NBA draft, the Phoenix Suns elected to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for their 10th overall pick in this year's draft, along with multiple players. A prediction has now been made regarding who the Suns will draft with their newly acquired draft pick.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Sun have been predicted to draft South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles at 10th overall. Here is what Jonathan Givony had to say about the selection.
"It's not easy to peg Murray-Boyles' draft range, with most pointing to the Nos. 10-to-16 range, which includes some of the most analytics-influenced teams in the NBA, Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Memphis," Givony wrote. "NBA teams say Murray-Boyles rates historically well in their draft models, thanks to his strong passing, foul-drawing ability, 2-point shooting, defensive playmaking and youth, which will appeal to several teams in this range."
The Suns still have guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster, so their focus on adding to the frontcourt in the draft makes sense. Murray-Boyles proved this past season with the Gamecocks that he can be both a go-to scorer down low as well as a playmaker.
Murray-Boyles was the star player for South Carolina last season. Last year, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
