SI

Suns Make Surprise Move for Euroleague Finals MVP on One-Year Deal

The former Wisconsin star is back in the NBA after starring for Fenerbahce.

Mike McDaniel

Former Wisconsin Badgers star Nigel Hayes-Davis is signing a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Former Wisconsin Badgers star Nigel Hayes-Davis is signing a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Phoenix Suns are signing former Wisconsin Badgers star and Euroleague Finals MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis to a fully-guaranteed one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Hayes-Davis has been playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, who he helped win the 2025 Euroleague Championship while averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He made 42.3% of his three-point attempts.

The 30-year-old Hayes-Davis has spent a majority of his playing career overseas, and to date has played in just nine NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings. It will be Hayes-Davis's first-time back in the NBA since the 2017-18 season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA