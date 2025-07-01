Suns Make Surprise Move for Euroleague Finals MVP on One-Year Deal
The former Wisconsin star is back in the NBA after starring for Fenerbahce.
In this story:
The Phoenix Suns are signing former Wisconsin Badgers star and Euroleague Finals MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis to a fully-guaranteed one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Hayes-Davis has been playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, who he helped win the 2025 Euroleague Championship while averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He made 42.3% of his three-point attempts.
The 30-year-old Hayes-Davis has spent a majority of his playing career overseas, and to date has played in just nine NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings. It will be Hayes-Davis's first-time back in the NBA since the 2017-18 season.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published