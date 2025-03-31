SEC Program Reportedly Offered Collin Murray-Boyles $2.5 Million to Transfer
An SEC program reportedly offered South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles $2.5 million to transfer for next season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball season ended a few weeks ago after a first round loss in the SEC tournament. The program was extended an invite to the NIT but Lamont Paris and his team politely declined to focus on next season.
One of the top players for the Gamecocks this past season was forward Collin Murray-Boyles. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.6% from the field. The South Carolina standout is currently being eyed down by NBA organizations, but one SEC school has reportedly been trying to recruit Murray-Boyles to play for them next season.
"There's a school in the SEC that was in the tournament that offered Collin Murray-Boyles $2.5M to play for them next year," SEC Network's Peter Burns tweeted.
Murray-Boyles is projected to be a lottery pick this year but he has not officially declared for the NBA draft. Considering his current draft grade, that appears to be the expected landing spot for the Gamecock prospect, but it seems like there could be a potential for him to return to the college level and maybe not for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks have already made a couple of moves in the transfer portal and if they were to some how get Murray-Boyles to stay another season, that would be massive for the program heading into the 2025 season after a dissapointing year.
