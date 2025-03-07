Gamecock Digest

SEC Women's Basketball Tournament: South Carolina Advance to Semifinals

The South Carolina Lady Gamecocks defeat Vanderbilt and will advance to the semifinals in the SEC women's basketball tournament.

Mar 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to the semifinal round in the SEC women's basketball tournament after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores by a final score of 84-63. The top-seeded Gamecocks will face the winner of Kentucky vs Oklahoma.

It has been an impressive season for the Gamecocks in conference play this season as they have only lost to one SEC opponent which was Texas earlier in the year. Vanderbilt had defeated Tennessee in the previous round, but the Gamecocks prevailed in the quarterfinals to continue their chance of winning the conference title.

South Carolina jumped out to an early lead of 24-15 in the first quarter and that lead grew to 48-23 by halftime. The Gamecocks allowed just eight points in the second quarter. The Lady Gamecocks have had some bumps in the road this season despite being ranked No. 5 in the country, but their dominance in the SEC has not slowed down.

The Commodores closed the lead to within single digits but a fourth quarter scoring outburst from South Carolina sealed their fate. The Gamecocks outscored Vanderbilt 23-15 in the fourth quarter to send them to the next round.

Chloe Kitts finished the game with 25 points and 10 rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley also added in 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. Mikayla Blakes led the Commodores with 20 points.

