SEC Women's Tournament - South Carolina Gamecocks Advance to Championship
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to the SEC Championship game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to the SEC Championship game after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinal round. The Gamecocks will play the winner of LSU vs Texas.
South Carolina's fate was sealed by a 93-75 win over the Sooners. The Gamecocks have dominated the SEC this season despite their one loss to Texas earlier int he year. That same dominance has shown up in the conference tournament with wins over Vanderbilt and now Oklahoma, who is a top10 team.
Joyce Edwards led the team with 21 points off of the bench, she also added in five rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley also added 19 points off the bench. Sania Feagin led the starting group with 14 points. For Oklahoma, it was Sahara Williams who led the Sooners with 17 points.
South Carolina is looking to win the conference title for the third straight season. South Carolina has also won four of the last five conference championships, only excluding the 2022 season. They are also set to be in a strong position in the NCAA tournament to defend their national title from a season ago.
The championship game is set to tip off at 3 PM ET on Sunday.
