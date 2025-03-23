South Carolina a Massive Betting Favorite vs Indiana
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to faceoff agaisnt Indiana on Sunday afternoon. And as the game approaches, they are massive favorites.
The South Carolina Gamecocks may not have gotten the No. 1 overall seed in the Women's March Madness tournament, but they are the favorite to win the tournament per FanDuel.
They are also massive favorites on Sunday afternoon against Indiana. The Gamecocks are a 22.5-point favorite over Indiana in this matchup, per Fanduel.
South Carolina is the deepest and perhaps most talented team in the country, playing a 13-woman rotation during tournament play. It's a relentless plethora of talent that head coach Dawn Staley throws at opponents.
The Gamecocks won their opening round game by 60 points. They have just three losses on the season. One to UCLA the No. 1 overall seed. One loss to Texas, a loss in which they avenged. One loss to UConn that was particularly season altering for the Gamecocks. They've pumelled opponents lately.
- The Gamecocks are 28th in the nation with 16.9 assists per game, and their average has increased in the postseason to 19.0. South Carolina handed out 25 assists on its 43 made field goals in Friday night’s first-round victory.
- South Carolina continues to lead the nation in bench points at 42.2 per game, which is 10 more than the second-place team. The Gamecocks’ 66 bench points on Friday night were the most in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
