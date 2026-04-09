WNBA Mock Draft: Is There a Clear No. 1 Pick This Year? 

The WNBA draft has been devoid of suspense over the past few years, with the No. 1 pick all but guaranteed before the festivities. This year is a little different. There is no definitive top selection—à la Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark—who has emerged from the group of likely lottery prospects. There is, however, an international player with high upside who will be very difficult for the Wings to pass up.

Here’s how the first round of the 2026 WNBA draft may unfold as teams make their picks on Monday night.

1. Dallas Wings: Awa Fam, Spain

Dallas will likely use its No. 1 pick on the 19-year-old Spanish center. At 6' 4", Fam is an imposing presence and can move exceptionally well around the basket. She has a high basketball IQ and can read defenses, making her an ideal companion for Paige Bueckers to play off of. In March, Fam logged 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in Spain’s FIBA World Cup Qualifying loss to Team USA, showing she’s more than capable of hanging with top WNBA talent. What makes Fam a truly tantalizing prospect, though, is her versatility and high ceiling, with the teenager poised to develop into a powerhouse in the right environment.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles, TCU

The Lynx could use a young point guard of the future to build around, and Miles certainly fits the bill. An elite passer, and excellent playmaker, Miles averaged 6.6 assists per game with the Horned Frogs this season (ranking seventh in Division I basketball). Not only can Miles set up her teammates, but she can also create her own shot, pulling up or driving to the basket. She is reliable from the perimeter as well, averaging 35.1% from beyond the arc for TCU this season. While she’ll need to improve on the defensive side of the ball, Miles’s offensive production and fit with Minnesota earn her the No. 2 pick.

3. Seattle Storm: Azzi Fudd, UConn

The star-studded pipeline from Storrs to Seattle remains open. Fudd could very well follow in the footsteps of famous Huskies Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart and hear her name called by the Storm on draft night. While Fudd is coming off a disappointing NCAA tournament—including an eight-point outing against South Carolina in the Final Four in which she shot 22% from three—her collegiate résumé is strong enough to withstand a blemish. One of the best pure shooting prospects the WNBA has ever seen, Fudd is a pro-ready player that can make an immediate impact on any team’s offense. Fudd averaged 17.3 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc in her last season with UConn.

4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts, UCLA

Betts capped off her collegiate career with an excellent postseason performance, leading the Bruins to their first NCAA national championship . At 6' 7", she is a dominant rim protector and is a disruptive and mobile defensive asset. There has been some debate about how well her game will transition to the pros as a traditional center, but her physicality, ability to draw attention on offense, and impact on defense make her a hard prospect to pass up.

Kiki Rice (right) had career highs in points, rebounds and steals in her senior season with the Bruins. | Jordan Naholowaa Murph/Sports Illustrated

5. Chicago Sky: Kiki Rice, UCLA

Rice put up career-high numbers in her final season with the Bruins, averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She is great at getting downhill, can finish at the rim and has a high motor. The combo guard dictates tempo, is a strong perimeter defender and has improved her three-point range, shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc this season. After trading Angel Reese to the Dream, the Sky look a bit aimless, and Rice is a poised young guard the team could build around.

6. Toronto Tempo: Nell Angloma, France

Angloma isn’t yet 20 and is already making a name for herself, averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for France’s Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration. She is physical and asserts herself when driving to the basket, drawing fouls in the process. If she can develop her outside shot, Angloma will be a force in the WNBA.

7. Portland Fire: Flau'jae Johnson, LSU

Johnson is coming off an inconsistent last season with LSU , averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game—a bit of a dip from her junior campaign. However Johnson’s skill set is too impressive for teams to ignore, and under the right direction, could develop into a potent role player. She is explosive and athletic, and has improved her three-point shot, shooting 39.3% from deep. The Fire selected a group of versatile players in the expansion draft , and Johnson would fit well with that squad as a dynamic offensive threat.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Iyana Martín, Spain

Another young international star has a chance to make a splash stateside. The 20-year-old guard can read defenses, has a high basketball IQ and is an energetic playmaker. In Spain’s March loss to Team USA, she recorded six points, six assists and one steal in 18 minutes. She has high upside, and her enthusiasm and intensity match well with the culture the Valkyries are trying to build.

Raven Johnson (left) showed her defensive prowess in the NCAA tournament, particularly against Azzi Fudd (right) and UConn in the Final Four. | Jordan Naholowaa Murph/Sports Illustrated

9. Washington Mystics: Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Johnson’s intangibles are what make her an attractive prospect. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has praised Johnson’s leadership, poise and winning mentality all season long. She is an adept playmaker and trustworthy point guard, but defense is Johnson’s calling card, often taking on the toughest assignments. Johnson helped shut down UConn in the Final Four , with the Gamecocks limiting the Huskies to just 48 points.

10. Indiana Fever: Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Latson was the nation’s leading scorer (25.2 points per game) during the 2024–25 season before transferring to South Carolina from FSU . With a new role, her numbers took a dip, but she had an impressive outing during the NCAA tournament, logging 16 points and 11 rebounds in South Carolina’s Final Four defeat of UConn. What sets Latson apart is her ability to get downhill, resembling a runaway train as she attacks the basket.

11. Washington Mystics: Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Kneepkens is a three-level scorer and is efficient from anywhere on the floor. Averaging 42.9% from three, Kneepkens is a lethal deep threat. The Mystics could use more offensive firepower, and Kneepkens, one of the best shooters in the draft, would certainly bring that to Washington.

Garbiela Jaquez saved her best game of the NCAA tournament for last, breaking through with 21 points and 10 rebounds in UCLA’s championship lead over South Carolina. | Jordan Naholowaa Murph/Sports Illustrated

12. Connecticut Sun: Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA

No player improved their draft stock like Jaquez did during her national championship run with UCLA. She put a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in UCLA’s rout of South Carolina, helping the Bruins clinch their first NCAA title. She is tenacious with a high motor and is relentless in her effort. Her versatility makes her an intriguing prospect for a range of teams.

13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, South Carolina

Okto didn’t start playing basketball until 2020, and has already refined her skill set—which should be an encouraging sign for teams interested in the 21-year-old. At 6' 6", Okot is a powerful presence in the paint and a solid rim protector. With further development, Okot could be a real frontcourt threat and disruptive force around the basket.

14. Seattle Storm: Charlisse Leger-Walker, UCLA

Leger-Walker is a sharp guard who can expertly read the floor. She is a reliable facilitator and can be trusted to pull the strings of an offense. Shooting 35.5% from deep this season, she’s also improved her three-point range, which could reassure teams worried about the 24-year-old’s potential for development.

15. Connecticut Sun: Cotie McMahon, Mississippi

McMahon’s collegiate career may have come to a disappointing end when Minnesota knocked Mississippi out of the NCAA tournament in the second round, but overall, her senior year was a success. She had career highs in points (19.5), rebounds (5.1) and assists (3.0) after transferring to Ole Miss from Ohio State. Strong and physical, McMahon can get downhill and power her way to the rim. She will need to develop her outside shot, but her athleticism will help in her transition to the pros.

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