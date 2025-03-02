South Carolina Basketball Saving It's Best For Last in Conference Play After Win Vs Arkansas
The South Carolina Gamecocks basketball season hasn't quite gone as they might have hoped. However, after a commanding win vs. Arkansas, it's clear they've saved their best for last.
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with just one conference win. To say this season hasn't quite gone as they'd hoped in 2025 would be an understatement. However, as conference play begins to wrap up, the Gamecocks have clearly saved their best for last.
The Gamecocks dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon, winning 72 to 53. Just their second conference win, the Gamecocks's 19-point victory is their largest since they played Radford at home back in December.
It was a season-high 35 points from Collin Murray-Boyles, on 12 for 16 from the field. Murray-Boryles got a bit of help from Nick Pringle who scored 18 points. Murray-Boyles raised his season average in PPG to 16.8. Murray-Boyles is a projected first round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The win over Arkansas comes just one week after their first conference win over Texas. The Gamecocks are now 2-1 in their last three conference games with a matchup set with Georgia on Tuesday before the season finale against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Gamecocks will faceoff against Georgia on Tuesday at 6:00 PM EST on the SEC Network. Georgia is fresh off a potentially tournament clinching win over Texas after having beaten the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators at home.
