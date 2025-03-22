South Carolina Dominates in Round One of NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket
The South Carolina Gamecocks dominated in their round game of the NCAA women's bracket.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were heavy favorites coming into their first round game. Not only to advance but to potentially go and win the whole thing for a second year in a row. Right now though, Dawn Staley and her team are having to take it one game at a time and the Lady Gamecocks dominated.
South Carolina defeated Tennessee Tech by a final score of 108-48. Joyce Edwards was the leading scorer for South Carolina with 22 points off of the bench. MiLaysia Fulwiley had a solid game as well with 15 point off of the bench.
The Gamecocks (31-3) improved to 17-1 in the past four women’s tournaments, winning in 2022 and 2024. The lone defeat came to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national semifinals in 2023.
With Edwards, named to the all-Southeastern Conference first-team this season, leading the way, the top seeds of the Birmingham 2 Regional looked poised for another title in a few weeks.
“Everything comes at you, you don’t know what to expect,” Edwards said. “Once you get your first rebound, the nerves settle down.”
Tennessee Tech coach Kim Rosamond was impressed with the Gamecocks overall skill and discipline. South Carolina made 43 of 67 field goals.
“If they shoot the basketball like that the rest of the way, they’re going to be almost impossible to beat,” Rosamond said.
South Carolina will face ninth-seeded Indiana on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Hoosiers outlasted eighth-seeded Utah 76-68 earlier Friday.
