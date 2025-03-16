South Carolina Gamecocks Decline Invitation To NIT After Missing Out on March Madness
The South Carolina Gamecocks basketball season didn't go as most expected it to go. The Gamecocks won just two conference games in an SEC conference that featured (14) of it's (16) member schools in the final March Madness brackets.
The Gamecocks were invited to be particpants in the NIT Tournament, however, according to a statement released by head coach Lamont Paris, the Gamecocks will be declining the invitation.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for the NIT and the exciting opportunity it provides good teams to continue playing for a championship. Unfortunately, due to some attrition on our roster with injuries we decided it was best not to participate this year.
This year we competed in one of the best conferences in college basketball history! While we did not reach our goal of making the NGAA Tournament I am, however, extremely proud of the effort and determination our guys played with all season.
Much sincere thanks to our dedicated fanbase for its outstanding support of our guys. We will build on that and start our work immediately as we look to make a return to the NCAA Tournament in 2026.
