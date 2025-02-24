Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Dominate Vanderbilt on the Road

The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up another SEC win on the road against Vanderbilt.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley works with her team against the Vanderbilt during the second quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley works with her team against the Vanderbilt during the second quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up another SEC win on the road against Vanderbilt.

After losing two of their last four, it looks like the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team might be back on track now. They took on the Lady Commodores on Sunday and the Gamecocks walked away with a convincing road win by a final score of 82-54.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had a big night off of the bench for the Gamecocks. She poured in 24 points and shot 10-15 from the field. Joyce Edwards also contributed 17 points off of the bench while also adding in 12 rebounds.

The Gamecocks are now 13-1 in SEC play with just two conference games remaining. They will travel to Oxford, Mississippi this week and then will finish their regular season with a home game against a ranked Kentucky team.

So far, South Carolina has only lost to UCLA, Texas and UConn, all of which are all top 10 teams. Despite those losses, the Gamecocks are still in a strong position to be a top seed in the NCAA bracket, therefore putting them in a great position to defend their national title from a season ago.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Basketball