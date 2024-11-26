South Carolina Gamecocks Fall to Xavier in Fort Meyers Tip-Off
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team fell short against Xavier in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team faced off against No. 22 Xavier Monday evening in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off and they earned their third loss on the season to move to 3-3. The Gamecocks held a five-point lead going into halftime but were then outscore by 14 points in the second half to lose by nine at the end of it.
Collin Murray-Boyles had the big game for South Carolina as he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Murray-Boyles would end up fouling out of the game during his strong performance. Neither team managed to get it going from behind the arc as South Carolina shot just 4-17 from three and Xavier shot 4-18. A difference maker in the game was Xavier nabbing 12 offensive rebounds to South Carolina's four.
The next game for South Carolina is against Virginia Tech in the third place game at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off. The Hokies are also 3-3 on the season and both teams will be itching to get back into the win column to avoid falling below .500 on the season. The Gamecocks still have seven games left on the schedule before they get into conference play with Mississippi State being their first opponent on the conference slate.
