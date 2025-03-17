South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Win NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been predicted to win the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The NCAA women's basketball tournament starts this week and the South Carolina Gamecocks come in as a one-seed and will play Tennessee Tech in the first round. However, South Carolina was not pinned as the top overall seed, instead the UCLA Bruins were, but the Gamecocks were predicted to win the whole thing by one network.
ESPN's Charlie Creme released his official bracket prediction and he has the Gamecocks winning the entire tournament.
He has the Gamecocks winning their first round game 91-47 against Tennessee Tech, beating Indiana in the second round 76-58, getting past Maryland in the third round, beating Duke 81 to 70 in the elite eight, beating Notre Dame 72-67 in the final four and then defeating UConn 72-70 in the national championship.
Here is what Creme had to say about the prediction:
"UConn and South Carolina are the two most successful NCAA tournament teams in recent memory, and that will play out again with each reaching the championship game," Creme wrote. "They met earlier this season, when the Huskies beat the Gamecocks by 29 points on Feb. 16 in Columbia, South Carolina. That result won't repeat itself. This will be a much more competitive game. And it will be a better game than when these two programs met in the 2022 national championship game. But the result will be the same: South Carolina will celebrate an NCAA title for a second straight year and for the third time in four seasons."
