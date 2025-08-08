Amari Thomas Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be South Carolina?
Amari Thomas, a 2026 running back, is set to announce his commitment. Will it be South Carolina/
The South Carolina Gamecocks have continued to work to try to add more names to the 2026 recruiting class, and they have the opportunity to do that on Friday. Amari Thomas, a running back in the class, will be announcing his commitment. His finalists consist of Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina.
Thomas is rated as a four-star running back, 341st-best player in the class, the 22nd-best running back and the 48th-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings.
The Florida native took both an unofficial visit and an official visit to South Carolina this year. He also took an official visit to Florida State, which he had previously committed to before backing off his verbal pledge in mid-July.
The Gamecocks have fought their way back into the mix for Thomas despite him being a Florida State commit since January of this year. The Gamecocks never appeared to back off, and it looks like it is going to pay off for them in the end.
Thomas will be announcing his commitment at 3 PM ET.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
- Landon Duckworth, QB
- Kamari Blair, OT
- Triston Lewis, S
- Kosci Barnes, CB
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: