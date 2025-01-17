South Carolina Gamecocks Searching for First Conference Win vs Oklahoma
The South Carolina Gamecocks are searching for their first conference win vs the Oklahoma Sooners.
It hasn't been the best of starts for the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team as they are 10-7 on the season and 0-4 in conference play. The SEC is perhaps the deepest it has ever been so wins are not easy to come by, but the Gamecocks desperately need to get one into the win column soon.
They will have an opportunity to do that on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners, who are also off to a tough start in conference play and are also 0-4 to start. The Sooners were ranked inside of the top 25 just last week, but were bounced out after their winless start in SEC play.
Saturday's game against Oklahoma becomes even more important for the Gamecocks when you look ahead at their upcoming schedule. After Oklahoma, it's No. 5 Florida at home, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 23 Georgia on the road, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 8 Kentucky on the road and No. 21 Ole Miss. South Carolina is going to need to find some momentum soon of they want to survive their upcoming conference slate.
Saturday's game against the Oklahoma Sooners will kickoff at 4:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. The game will be played at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
