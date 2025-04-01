South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Rematch Texas Longhorns in Women's Final Four
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to rematch the Texas Longhorns in the women's final four.
The South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to the final four of the NCAA women's basketball, and on Monday night, they found out they will face off agaist the Texas Longhorns for the fourth time this season.
The Gamecocks played Texas three times ahead of the tournament and went 2-1. South Carolina won the first matchup, Texas responded with a win of their own but the Gamecocks beat them a second time in the SEC Championship game by a total of 19 points.
The Longhorns defeated the TCU Horn Frogs 58-47 in the elite eight. Madison Booker led the way with 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
Dawn Staley and her team is looking to make it back to the national title game this year and complete the repeat. On the other side of the bracket, the Gamecocks could potentially play either UConn or UCLA if they do indeed advance to the championship game.
South Carolina has faced every single remaining team at some point in the season. They lost to UCLA earlier in the season and they also lost to UConn as well. Needless to say, it will be a tough road to win another championship this year considering they have lost to all of the remaining opponents at some point this season, but the Gamecocks have continued to look like the best team in the trounament.
