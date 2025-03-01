South Carolina Gamecocks Stun Arkansas in Dominating Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Arkansas in dominating fashion.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a bit of down year in basketball for the men's team, but they just picked up their biggest win of the season. The Gamecocks defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks by a final score of 72-53.
Arkansas was a bubble team heading into Saturday's game but this loss now puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy. South Carolina had just one conference win heading into the matchup. For the Gamecocks, they have started to gain some momentum to close the season despite being in a position they didn't hope to be in.
Forward Colin Murray-Boyles was dominant against Arkansas. He finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Nick Pringle also had a nice day on the court with 19 points and nine rebounds. Karter Knox was the leading scorer for Arkansas 11 points on the deal.
South Carolina will close their season out with games against Georgia and Tennessee. After that, their post season hopes will reside in making some magic happen in the SEC Tournament.
