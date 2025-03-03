South Carolina Lady Gamecocks Back in Top Five After Kentucky Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is back in the top five after beating Kentucky.
After cruising past the Kentucky Wildcats, the Lady Gamecocks have shot back into familiar territory; being ranked as a top-five team. Aside from the lopsided loss to Uconn earlier in the season, the Gamecocks have been one of the most dominant teams in the country.
With the win, the Gamecocks finished with a 27-3 record with only one loss in conference play. After the Uconn loss, the Gamecocks responded with a four-game win streak and won all games by double digits.
In addition to the improved ranking, the Gamecocks also landed the number one seed in the upcoming SEC tournament after winning a coin flip. When asked about the outcome, the Gamecocks were not concerned about the potential of losing the coin flip, with fellow center Taylor Jones stating,
“We can’t control the way the coin landed. It is what it is. Whatever team we play, we played before.”
The tournament will kick off on Wednesday, March 5, but the Gamecocks will not play until Friday, March 7. The Gamecocks are excited for the chance to bring him their 5th conference title since 2020 and potentially avenge their only conference loss of the season against the second seed Texas Longhorns.
