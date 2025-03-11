South Carolina's Dawn Staley Fires Off About Gamecocks Deserving the One Seed
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley had some strong claims following her team's SEC Championship.
While the women's conference championships are decided, they are waiting until Sunday to find out who will be seeded for the NCAA tournament. The South Carolina Gamecocks cruised through the SEC tournament and avenged their loss against Texas in the championship game with a 19-point win.
The Gamecocks look like one of, if not, the strongest team in the game right now and should be a one seed when Selection Sunday rolls around. Head coach Dawn Staley gave her two cents and she said it's a no-brainer what the Gamecocks should be placed in the tournament.
"When you win this tournament and play the schedule that we play, I do think we're the No. 1 overall seed," Staley said. "We manufactured our schedule to put ourselves in this situation. So I hope the committee doesn't discount our entire résumé. There isn't anybody in the country that has played the schedule that we have played, that had share of the regular-season title, won this tournament and beat the No. 1 team in the country. ... There is no one."
South Carolina claimed 12 wins against top 25 opponents this season and they finished with a record of 7-3 against top 10 teams. The three losses were to Texas, UConn and UCLA.
Some projections have the Gamecocks listed as a two-seed and coach Staley had a nice rebuttal for those claims as well.
"If you get so much credit for beating us, and yet when we have had some of the toughest stretches in the country and came out of it unscathed, you can't discount that," Staley said. "You can't discredit that. I'm going to speak up about it because you have to hear the voice of the other side. Because if you don't think our body of works deserves it, then you need to speak out on it."
