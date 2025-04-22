South Carolina Transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley Could Land With LSU Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks transfer guard MiLaysia Fulwiley could potentially land in the conference with the LSU Tigers and head coach Kim Mulkey.
The South Carolina Gamecocks played one of the deepest rotations in the sport of Women's College Basketball a year ago.
They rotated (12) Gamecocks throughout the season, including sixth-woman threat MiLaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game in just under 19 minutes of playing time a year ago for the Gamecocks.
Now, Fulwiley is in the transfer portal with several of the Gamecocks’ biggest threats with the potential to land the star guard.
According to reports, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix for Fulwiley. There’s been no indication just yet of where Fulwiley will land, though some believe she’s likely to end up at another Under Armour school, considering her marketing deal with the sneaker company.
Fulwiley has her own signature Stephen Curry series shoe.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: